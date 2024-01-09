Lady Dragons steamroll Oneida Baptist in All ‘A” quarterfinals Published 10:59 am Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Harlan (9-5) rolled into the semifinals of the 13th Region All “A” Classic in dominating fashion Friday with a 77-12 rout of Oneida Baptist in a quarterfinal matchup at Barbourville High School.

Kylie Noe scored 21 points to lead a balanced Harlan attack that also featured 16 points from Emma Owens and 14 each from Aymanni Wynn and Addison Campbell.

Harlan raced to a 35-5 lead after one quarter as Noe scored 15 and Wynn added 12. The Lady Dragons’ lead grew to 46-7 by halftime and 65-7 after three periods.

Lady Dragons take control early on the way to win at Barbourville

Aymanni Wynn and Kylie Noe combined for 14 points in the first quarter as Harlan raced to a 16-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 71-47 victory on Tuesday at Barbourville.

Wynn scored 23 points to lead the 8-5 Lady Dragons. Emma Owens and Noe added 18 and 13 points, respectively.

Sara Smith led the Lady Tigers with 14 points.

They play Jackson County in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.