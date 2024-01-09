KSP welcomes 72 cadets to training academy

Seventy-two cadets reported to the agency’s training academy in Frankfort on Sunday afternoon, beginning their approximately six-month long journey to become a Kentucky State Trooper.
“We are proud of these dedicated individuals who have answered the call to put themselves between danger and their communities each time they put on the uniform,” said Gov. Andy Beshear in welcoming the cadets to the Academy. “As they embark on this once in a lifetime journey, I extend my deepest thanks to each cadet. My family and I are praying for you and your safety every day.”
Cadet Class 104 consists of 72 individuals who have chosen to begin a career in law enforcement, along with four officers who have transferred from other law enforcement agencies to the state police and will be participating in the KSP Law Enforcement Accelerated Program.
“We can’t think of a better way to kick off the new year than by welcoming these new cadets to our agency,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. “They represent the future of law enforcement, and their training at our academy will equip them with the skills and values necessary to uphold the highest standards of professionalism to Kentucky.”
Cadet classes include twenty-four weeks of basic training with more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, first aid, high-speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats, hazardous materials, implicit bias, integrated video recording systems, race relations and social intelligence.
For those officers joining KSP through the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program, they bring a minimum of two years of law enforcement experience and undergo an accelerated thirteen-week academy.
Cadets represent the following Kentucky counties: Barren, Bath, Boyle, Bracken, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Carroll, Carter, Christian, Clark, Clay, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Gallatin, Garrard, Graves, Green, Hardin, Henry, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Madison, Marshall, McCreary, Metcalfe, Monroe, Montogomery, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Oldham, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rowan, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Washington and Whitley.
Three cadets from out-of-state represent Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee.
To learn more about becoming a KSP trooper, go to their website.