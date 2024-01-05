Harlan County Courthouse Reports Published 12:21 pm Friday, January 5, 2024

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

Civil Lawsuits

• Holly Bargo vs. Bobby D. Gross Jr. — support.

• Michael Bennett vs. Alexandria Goddard — custody.

• Robert John Black vs. Melanie A. Varga — dissolution of marriage.

• Crystal Renee McLain vs. Shawn Matthew McLain — dissolution of marriage.

• Cavalry SPV I, LLC. vs. Paul Williams — credit card debt collection.

• National Credit Adjusters, LLC. vs. Nathaniel S. Farley — contract dispute.

• Norma Jean Pittman vs. Donald Ray Pittman — dissolution of marriage.

• Danny Perkins vs. Courtney Perkins — custody.

• Linda Halcomb vs. K-VA-T Food Stores — premises liability.

• Mykal L. Ringstaff vs. Juliana Winland — support.

• Julie Lewis vs. Courtney Lewis, et al. — custody.

• Ron Casey Rhymer vs. Alycia Rhymer — custody.

District Court

• Victor Colt Stewart, 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

• Reggie Cottrell, 38, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 2.

• Kimberly Holbrook, 34, operating a vehicle with one headlight, careless driving, no operator’s/moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Edward Jones, 45, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper display of registration plate, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $633 ($450 suspended) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Candace Edens, 40, first-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant.

• Victoria Hazlett, 37, failure to wear seat belt, two counts of booster seat violations, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

• Danny Ray Johnson, 57, of Loyall, violation of local city ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

• Donnie Lawson, three counts of fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — continued for arraignment Feb. 12 at 9 a.m.

• Stephanie Hale, 50, alcohol intoxication in a public place — bench warrant.

• Justin E. Miniard, 33, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Catherine A. Stewart, 54, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault with no visible injury — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

• Thomas Smith, 39, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 6.

• Jacquezs Cook, 69, violation of local county ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Donald Wallace, 50, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication in a public place — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail; other charge, dismissed.

• Wendy Varner, 47, none/improper use of a temporary tag when required, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

• James Earl Napier, 62, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment.

• Jason M. Gunn, 51, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant.

• Beth Holman, 33, license to be in possession, no operator’s/moped license public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — dismissed on proof.

• Rhonda Sturgill, 40, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, windows (not safety glass), failure to notify address change to the department of transportation — bench warrant.

• Payton Smith, 60, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Brittany Rena Sizemore, 36, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — failed to appear for hearing.

• Elizabeth A. Gross, 37, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $173; other charges, dismissed.

• Alexa Honey Surgener, 24, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Joseph Tyler Lee Simmons, 26, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Christopher D. Prater, 43, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle with one headlight, no tail lights — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Tommy Chasteen, 36, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card — failed to appear for hearing.

• Clifton C. Simpkins, 51, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment.

• Clarence Simpson, 60, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — dismissed on proof.

• Jalen Cottrell, 21, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Retha Osborne, 42, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, no tail lights, failure to produce insurance card — failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael Todd Williams, 43, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Devin Mefford, 25, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed.

• Jason Matthew Blair, 46, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Whitney Michelle Hensley, 23, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Erik Ray Morales, 40, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Mona Hodges, 58, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Joseph Andrew Ferrell, 21, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

• James Aaron Trammell, 35, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Joshua Leon Perkins, 24, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Ellevina A. Cottrell, 41, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), windows (not safety glass), improper equipment — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 2.

• Mary F. McClure, 60, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — dismissed on proof.

• Jennifer Michelle Boles, 27, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Candace Edens, 40, third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant.

• Angie Marie Asher, 42, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Abbie Elizabeth Brock, 59, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

• Adam Cornett, 39, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — failed to appear for hearing.