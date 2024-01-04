Harlan County Police Reports Published 10:21 am Thursday, January 4, 2024

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Dec. 18-28. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• William Smith, 38, of Lejunior, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18. He was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Eric Edens, 36, of Wallins, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edens was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Robert Pace, 33, of Mary Alice, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Virgil Anger, 42, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 21. He was charged with giving an officer false identifying information, second-degree burglary, and theft by unlawful taking (auto). Anger was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• William Saylor, 34, of Coldiron, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Dec. 24. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivative), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Sheldon Robinette, 46, was arrested on Dec. 27, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment warrant. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender II. Robinette was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Destiny Harris, 22, of Harlan, was arrested on Dec. 28, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with second-degree assault. Harris was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Jason Britton, 41, of Harlan, was arrested on Dec. 28, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper registration place. Britton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Harry Shuler, 42, of Harlan, was arrested on Dec. 28, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promoting contraband, and probation violation. Shular was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.