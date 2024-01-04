Harlan County Police Reports

Published 10:21 am Thursday, January 4, 2024

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Dec. 18-28. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

  William Smith, 38, of Lejunior, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18. He was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  Eric Edens, 36, of Wallins, was arrested on Dec. 18 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edens was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  Robert Pace, 33, of Mary Alice, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pace was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  Virgil Anger, 42, of Harlan, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 21. He was charged with giving an officer false identifying information, second-degree burglary, and theft by unlawful taking (auto). Anger was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  William Saylor, 34, of Coldiron, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Dec. 24. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil of fentanyl derivative), possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  Sheldon Robinette, 46, was arrested on Dec. 27, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on an indictment warrant. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender II. Robinette was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  Destiny Harris, 22, of Harlan, was arrested on Dec. 28, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with second-degree assault. Harris was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  Jason Britton, 41, of Harlan, was arrested on Dec. 28, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper registration place. Britton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

  Harry Shuler, 42, of Harlan, was arrested on Dec. 28, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree promoting contraband, and probation violation. Shular was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

