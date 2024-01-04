County discusses bridge repair Published 4:55 pm Thursday, January 4, 2024

During a recent meeting, the Harlan County Fiscal Court approved multiple items referring to work on a bridge on KY 72 near the Harlan County Recycling Center.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley addressed the matter near the end of the meeting.

“The next item is to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Harlan County Fiscal Court for the KY 72 bridging project,” Mosley said.

Mosley explained why the court needed to take action.

“There is about a tenth of an acre of property that the transportation cabinet needs to be able to reconstruct the bridge down there between Dairy Queen and the Recycling Center,” Mosley said.

Mosley pointed out that the property in question is county-owned.

“Fred (Busroe, Harlan County Attorney) has reviewed the documents they sent over,” Mosley said. “They’re going to compensate us about $9,200 for the land. We just need to declare the land as surplus and of no use to the fiscal court.”

Mosley told the magistrates documentation for the transaction had been produced.

“Fred (Busroe) has prepared documentation pursuant to KRS 67.0802 where we are declaring it surplus,” Mosley said.

Mosley previewed the document for the magistrates.

“Pursuant to KRS 67.802, the Harlan County Fiscal Court is declaring surplus real property adjacent to the Harlan County Recycling Center and KY 72.”

Magistrate Paul Caldwell made a motion to declare the property surplus, seconded by Magistrate James Howard. The motion passed unanimously.

The court additionally passed a memorandum of understanding and a deed of conveyance between the Harlan County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet related to the project.

“That will be a good project,” Mosley said. “That’s a bridge that needs replaced…a lot of people cross that bridge daily.”

The court then discussed a grant contract for the Cumberland Hope Community (Recovery Kentucky) in the amount of $200,000.

“That is the CDBG that we apply for annually for the Cumberland Hope Project, which we have been receiving for many years,” Mosley explained. “This is essentially the grant agreement contract associated with that…This Recovery Kentucky initiative does not conflict us with any other CBDG project.”

Magistrate Bill Moore motioned to approve the grant agreement, seconded by Magistrate Paul Browning. The court approved the motion with no opposition.