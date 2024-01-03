Strong fourth quarter helps HHS triumph over Warren Central Published 10:42 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Staff Report

Down by one after three quarters, the Harlan Lady Dragons took control in the fourth period and went on to take third in the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament with a 61-53 win Friday over tournament host Warren Central.

Senior guard Emma Owens scored eight of her game-high 20 points in the final period as the Lady Dragons outscored Warren Central 17-8. Kylie Noe, who finished with 12 points, scored half of that in the fourth quarter.

Aymanni Wynn added 19 points for Harlan.

Aida Akhmedova, a senior guard, led the 3-5 Warren Central Lady Dragons with 19 points. Bri Frausto added 10 points.

Harlan (7-5) played host to Barbourville on Tuesday before taking on Oneida Baptist on Jan. 5 in the first round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Christian takes control in third quarter to defeat Lady Dragons

A 19-8 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference as Christian County pulled away for a 62-48 win on Thursday over Harlan in the semifinals of the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament at Warren Central.

Anaysia Bagwell scored 18 points to lead Christian County. Lazarie Daniel added 16. Nevaeh Day chipped in with 10.

Aymanni Wynn paced the Lady Dragons with 23 points. Kylie Noe scored 15.

Lady Dragons edge Russell County in opener of tourney

Harlan grabbed an early lead and held off a Russell County comeback bid to win 58-55 on Wednesday in the first round of the Vanous Lloyd Christmas Tournament at Warren Central.

Kylie Noe scored 18 points and Aymanni Wynn added 17 to lead the 6-4 Lady Dragons. Addison Jackson chipped in with 12 points.

Junior forward Karley Luttrell led the 5-5 Lady Lakers with 14 points.