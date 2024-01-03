Kentucky Capitol evacuated after bomb threat Published 11:56 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

The Kentucky Capitol was evacuated Wednesday morning after Kentucky’s secretary of state, like others around the country, received a bomb threat.

In social media posts, Gov. Andy Beshear said his administration is aware of similar threats made to other offices around the country.

“While everyone is safe, KSP (Kentucky State Police) has asked everyone to evacuate the state Capitol and is investigating a threat received by the Secretary of State’s Office,” the governor said.

Similar threats were reported Wednesday in Michigan, Mississippi, Connecticut and Georgia.