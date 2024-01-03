Karst provides both points, leadership as Lady Bears defeat Claiborne Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, January 3, 2024

For more local sports coverage, check out our partners at Harlan County Sports.

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Even though Ella Karst’s 31-point performance Saturday played a big role in Harlan County’s 67-40 win over Claiborne, Tenn., on the final night of play at the Chain Rock Classic, Harlan County coach Anthony Nolan insists it wasn’t her most important contribution to the Lady Bears’ success.

As the only starter returning from last year’s 22-win team, Karst has been forced to carry the HCHS offense in the season’s opening month. She’s starting to get some help of late as the Lady Bears have won four of six in holiday tournaments the past two weeks to improve to 6-7 on the season. Senior forward Paige Phillips had 12 points against Claiborne, while sophomore center Whitley Teague added 10.

“She created shot opportunities for her teammates tonight. I think this was her best game leadership wise. She was communicating with them and positive with them, and they reacted to that,” Nolan said. “I could see their confidence picking up because of that, especially the young kids. This was her best all-around game as far as getting everyone involved.”

Senior guard Allie Jones scored 16 points to lead the 5-10 Lady Bulldogs.

Karst got the Lady Bears off to a hot start, hitting her first four shots to build an 18-4 lead five minutes into the game. Cheyenne Rhymer and Teague also had baskets in the Lady Bears’ fast start. HCHS maintained a 14-point lead by the end of the quarter, at 22-8, as Teague and Phillips each had baskets.

Harlan County’s lead grew to 28-8 as Karst had two baskets and Phillips added one, but the Lady Bears appeared check out mentally at that point as Claiborne fought back to cut the deficit to 34-23 by halftime.

“We have to play four quarters consistent like we did the first 10 minutes,” Nolan said. “I understand it’s natural to relax when you get a big lead. We’re looking for kids who will attack, and I think a positive tonight was I saw some young kids who took the initiative to create. We need some other people to step up and assert themselves, and I saw some kids finally do that tonight. I think that will pay dividends next week.”

Harlan County rediscovered its momentum to start the second half as Karst hit a jumper in the lane and Phillips followed with a basket off a strong drive to the hoop and then two free throws for a 40-23 lead with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Five straight points by Karst pushed the lead to 23 points, then two straight baskets by Clem made the score 54-29. Claiborne cut the deficit to 54-33 by the end of the period as Emily Buchanan and Rhea Ware each scored.

Claiborne was limited to only two baskets in the fourth quarter, both by Jacey Ferguson. Phillips, Teague, Karst, Clem and Whitney Noe had baskets in the period for the Lady Bears.

Harlan County returns to action Thursday at home against Hazard.

Harlan County fell 58-43 to Pineville on Friday

The Lady Lions were led by their three-headed attack of Ava Arnett (22 points), Rachel Howard (18 points) and Nadine Johnson (15 points).

Karst led Harlan County with 26 points.