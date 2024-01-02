Ohio squad takes control in third quarter to knock off Dragons Published 3:39 pm Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Staff Report

Western Hills, Ohio, blew open a close game by outscoring Harlan 26-6 in the third quarter on the way to a 74-44 win in the semifinals of the Monticello Banking Company Holiday Classic on Thursday.

Kyler McLendon scored 21 points and Trent Cole added 15 to lead the Dragons.

McLendon poured in 44 points as the Dragons edged Wayne County 74-69 in first-round action on Wednesday in double-overtime. Cole added 13 points and Nate Montanaro scored 11.

Harlan fell 77-61 to Greenwood in the seventh-place game at the Dribble Drive Challenge last week at South Laurel.

McLendon scored 32 points to lead the Dragons.

The Dragons (2-8) fell to Pulaski County 75-51 in their final game in the challenge on Friday.