Rachel C. Henry, 92

Rachel C. Henry, age 92, of White Pine, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cora and Alfred Couch; husband, Drexwell Henry; son, Gary N. Henry; and siblings, Jack and Serena Couch. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Jim) Sturgill; grandchildren, Brandi (Cade) Hensley and Matt (April) Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Gibson and Tristan Gibson. Family and friends will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 2nd at Hamblen Memory Gardens Mausoleum for entombment services with Rev. Joe Gibson officiating. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.