Cumberland Elementary names new principal Published 5:40 pm Friday, December 29, 2023

Special to the Enterprise

Dr. Joshua Doyle has been named principal of Cumberland Elementary School, Superintendent Brent Roark recently announced.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Doyle to Cumberland Elementary,” said Roark. “I am confident he will provide the leadership needed to foster an inclusive and nurturing educational environment. I look for good things to come to Cumberland Elementary.”

Doyle is a Harlan County native and 2006 graduate of the Harlan County Public Schools. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Lincoln Memorial University in elementary education and his masters in teacher leader from the University of the Cumberlands. He then earned his rank 1 and doctorate from the University of the Cumberlands in educational leadership.

Doyle said, “I am excited for the opportunity to serve as the principal of Cumberland Elementary. There is a history of great pride in the Tri-City area and I am honored to be selected to lead this school. I look forward to working with and supporting the staff, students, and stakeholders. I want to thank the site base and Mr. Roark for this great opportunity.”

He has served in multiple positions in the Harlan County Public Schools over the past 12 years. These have included self-contained second and third grades, fourth-grade mathematics, fifth-grade social studies and science, kindergarten through fourth grade supplemental reading and mathematics, and computer lab. He has also served on the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative’s Mathematics Committee. He was a fifth through eighth grade basketball coach for four years.

Roark said Doyle is “charged with engaging the community and to be fair and equitable with all stakeholders. Our school district is fully committed to providing the maximum support and resources to make certain he is successful. We intend to do everything possible to assist him with hitting the ground running. We look forward to the staff and students meeting him on January 2 when we return from Christmas break.”

He and his wife Regina have three wonderful children, Simon, Kellee, and Jonah.