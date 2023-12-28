Cumberland an charged with assaulting police Published 5:20 pm Thursday, December 28, 2023

A Cumberland man is facing charges including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault on a police officer after allegedly kicking a deputy during his arrest.

Lonnie Tippett, 43, was arrested on Dec. 17, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

According to a news release, deputies were called to assist Cumberland City Police on a domestic call in the New York section of the town. When deputies arrived, Tippett was observed in the street. When deputies attempted to arrest him, Tippett kicked a deputy and attempted to flee on foot. Tippett was apprehended following a brief foot chase and placed under arrest.

Tippett was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), resisting arrest, third-degree assault (police officer), alcohol intoxication in a public place, and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $30,000 full cash bond.