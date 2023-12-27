Lt. gov. gives post-surgery update Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman released a follow-up statement on Tuesday regarding a double mastectomy she underwent last week, saying her post-surgery reports came back clean.

Back on Dec. 18, she announced, “Concerns were raised to me during a recent routine physical exam. With a significant family history of cancer, I made the decision to have a double mastectomy.”

She also noted at the time, “Serving as Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor is the honor of my life. I am eternally grateful for my loving and supportive family who make that possible, a compassionate friend in Gov. (Andy) Beshear and a top-notch staff.

“As Kentucky’s highest elected teacher, it is only fitting that I leave you with a little homework: Schedule those preventative exams you’ve put off, hug your people a little tighter and be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you may know nothing about.”

In her Dec. 26 follow-up message, Coleman said, “While I am grateful for my amazing health-care heroes, and the relief I feel for having answers, please hear me when I say, if I had put this off, skipped appointments, or not taken it seriously, it is likely the news I’d be sharing eventually wouldn’t be great.

“Early detection and prevention were the difference makers for me. And they are for you, too. Go schedule that appointment that’s been in the back of your mind.

“Thank you for all the prayers and the well wishes. They have kept me and my family going through a really tough time. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”