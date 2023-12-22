Harlan County District Court Reports Published 10:55 am Friday, December 22, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Jason E. Johnson, 45, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Aaron Michael Lamb, 27, of Eastbrook, expired or no registration plate, Hu expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8, 2024 at 11 a.m, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.

• George Bonnelle Chandler, 72, of Baxter, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving — first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $223; other charge, dismissed.

• Lacey Brock, 35, third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Chastity Goddard, 23, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Gary Wilder Jr.,27, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Rebekkah L. Creech, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8.

• Bryan T. Carnes, 23, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, driving too fast for traffic conditions, careless driving, license to be in possession — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $202; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• George Chandler, 72, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Cody Jones, 30, license to be in possession z expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 15 at 9 a.m.

• Lonnie Skidmore, 32, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, license plate not illuminated, operating a vehicle with one headlight — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jessica D. Helton, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree disorderly conduct, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tammy Thomas, 49, resisting arrest, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Pete Rowe, 50, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, menacing — bench warrant ($3,000).

• Douglas Ray Lamb, 34, speeding (seven miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — pleaded not guilty, waived to grand jury.

• Markey A. Gross, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Shane Maggard, 26, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered not to be convicted of any further offense.

• Tammy Thomas, 49, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• David Ball, 38, all-terrain vehicle violations, disregarding stop sign, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) — pleaded guilty, fined $283 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered not to be convicted of any other crimes).

• Carl Hunter Howard, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Nina Marie Martin, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• James Raymond Ball, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Shannon Baker, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Charles N. Allen, 36, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing ($1,000 cash).

• Michael Abner, 39, failure to wear seat belt, disregarding stop sign, license to be in possession — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charge, dismissed on proof.

• Paul Ray Hoskins, 58, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.

• Robert Holbrook, 45, giving officer false identifying information, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing ($1,000 cash).

• Chris Sargent, 31, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) — jury trial scheduled March 5.

• Francesca Casteel, 35, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate — dismissed on proof.

• Michael Abner, 39, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Jeffrey F. Cole, 62, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, improper registration plate — dismissed on proof.

• Rodney Wayne Cloud, 38, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael Blevins, 20, failure to wear seat belt, license plate not illuminated — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $25; other charge, dismissed.

• Kenneth J. Cottrell, 19, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Charles Adkins, 40, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Stanley Caudillo, 54, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Kristin Lee Collett, 53, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $25; other charges, dismissed.

• Johnnie W. Hensley, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — continued for arraignment Jan. 8.

• Derrick Adams, 38, fourth-degree assault (minor injury) — jury trial scheduled May 7.

• Isaac Hubert Mitchell, speeding (22 miles per hour over the limit), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper display of registration plate, possession of marijuana — jury trial scheduled Jan. 27.

• Shawn McClain, 33, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief — jury trial scheduled April 16.

• Kenny Perkins, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

• Cathy R. Rivers, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense) — jury trial scheduled Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.

• Ysayah Lee Helton, 22, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — jury trial scheduled April 30.

• Devin Ray Keefer, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — jury trial scheduled Jan. 27.