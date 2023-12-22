County thanks firefighters for service during wildfire breakout Published 2:24 pm Friday, December 22, 2023

The Harlan County Fiscal Court publicly thanked the county’s firefighters for their work during a recent rash of wildfires throughout the county and state, which saw the county’s fire departments on near-constant calls for several consecutive days in November.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter up to the magistrates shortly after calling the meeting to order.

“We went through a little bit of a rough time the first week or two of November with wildfires,” Mosley said. “We wanted to call our fire chiefs in this morning and thank them for the job they do…whether it’s in a spontaneous situation dealing with wildfires or whether you’re going out to assist with a home fire – which there were during that time – whether you’re going out to help with a car wreck situation, you all are always there.”

Mosley told the chiefs he wanted to take the opportunity to thank them for their work.

“Thank you for the job that each of you do, and thank you for the jobs your entire departments do,” Mosley said.

Mosley called up the heads of the Harlan City Fire Department Chief James Billings, Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Hatfield, Scotty Moore of the Harlan County Rescue Squad, and Wallins Volunteer Fire Department Chief Spencer Bailey along with the magistrates to the front.

“We have some awards we’d like to give you all this morning for your service,” Mosley said. “It’s just a small token of our appreciation for what you do each and every day, but specifically during the forest fire outbreak that we have that resulted in a state of emergency being declared.”

Mosley noted the state of emergency included a burn ban that lasted approximately five weeks.

“After that, we had citizens that tried to burn debris and it got out of control, and of course there were a couple of arsonists out there as well and that’s still being investigated,” Mosley said. “What you all do every day to serve our community is greatly appreciated.”

Billings, Hatfield, Bailey, and Moore received a round of applause from the magistrates and everyone in attendance.

Mosley then took the opportunity to announce a new volunteer fire department which Moore will head up.

“Scotty (Moore) is representing the Harlan County Rescue Squad as well as a new venture,” Mosley said. “We have seen a new fire department created here in the last month; it will be known as West Cloverfork Fire Department.”

The West Cloverfork Volunteer Fire Department will be stationed at a location formerly used by the Yocum Creek Volunteer Fire Department.