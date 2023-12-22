Candidates continue to file for 2024 elections ahead of January deadline
Published 2:30 pm Friday, December 22, 2023
By McKenna Horsley
Kentucky Lantern
As the Jan. 5 deadline approaches, more candidates are filing to run in Kentucky’s 2024 elections.
The Secretary of State’s website lists filings for many elections, including those in the General Assembly, U.S. congressional races, and the Kentucky Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
Americans will also select a president next year. Kentucky’s primary election is slated for May 21.
U.S. House of Representatives
1st Congressional District
James Comer, of Tompkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
2nd Congressional District
William Dakota Compton, of Bowling Green, Democratic Party
Hank Linderman, of Falls of Rough, Democratic Party
Brett Guthrie, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent
3rd Congressional District
Morgan McGarvey, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
Jared Randall, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Geoffrey “Geoff” Young, of Lexington, Democratic Party
4th Congressional District
Thomas Massie, of Garrison, Republican Party, Incumbent
5th Congressional District
Dana Edwards, of Manchester, Republican Party
David E. Kraftchak Jr., of London, Republican Party
Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent
6th Congressional District
Jonathan Richardson, of Lexington, Democratic Party
Andy Barr, of Lexington, Republican Party, Incumbent
Kentucky House of Representatives
3rd District
Randy Bridges, of Paducah, Republican Party, Incumbent
4th District
Wade Williams, of Earlington, Republican Party, Incumbent
5th District
Mary Beth Imes, of Murray, Republican Party, Incumbent
6th District
Chris Freeland, of Benton, Republican Party, Incumbent
8th District
Walker Wood Thomas, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
9th District
Myron Dossett, of Pembroke, Republican Party, Incumbent
10th District
Josh Calloway, of Irvington, Republican Party, Incumbent
11th District
J.T. Payne, of Henderson, Republican Party
13th District
DJ Johnson, of Owensboro, Republican Party
17th District
Robert B. Duvall, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent
18th District
Samara Heavrin, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent
19th District
Michael Lee Meredith, of Oakland, Republican Party, Incumbent
20th District
Kevin L. Jackson, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent
21st District
Amy Neighbors, of Edmonton, Republican Party, Incumbent
22nd District
Shawn McPherson, of Scottsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
23rd District
Steve Riley, of Glasgow, Republican Party, Incumbent
24th District
Johnny Pennington, of Horse Cave, Democratic Party
Brandon Reed, of Hodgenville, Republican Party, Incumbent
25th District
Steve Bratcher, of Elizabethtown, Republican Party, Incumbent
26th District
Peyton Griffee, of Mount Washington, Republican Party
27th District
Tyler Chapman, of Ekron, Democratic Party
Nancy Tate, of Brandenburg, Republican Party, Incumbent
28th District
Almaria Baker, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Jared Bauman, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
29th District
Matthew Pfaadt, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Ricky Santiago, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Wyatt Allison, of Louisville, Republican Party
30th District
Daniel Grossberg, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
31st District
Colleen Orsella Davis, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Susan Tyler Witten, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
33rd District
Jason Nemes, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
34th District
Sarah Stalker, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
35th District
Lisa Willner, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
36th District
William “Woody” Zorn, of Louisville, Democratic Party
John F. Hodgson, of Fisherville, Republican Party, Incumbent
37th District
Emily Callaway, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
38th District
Rachel Roarx, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
Carrie Sanders McKeehan, of Louisville, Republican Party
39th District
Ryan Stanford, of Nicholasville, Democratic Party
Matt Lockett, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent
41st District
William “Rick” Adams, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Mary Lou Marzian, of Louisville, Democratic Party
43rd District
Pamela Stevenson, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
44th District
Beverly D. Chester-Burton, of Shively, Democratic Party, Incumbent
45th District
Adam Moore, of Lexington, Democratic Party
Thomas Jefferson, of Lexington, Republican Party
Killian Timoney, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent
46th District
Al Gentry, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
47th District
Robb Adams, of Carrollton, Democratic Party
Felicia Rabourn, of Pendleton, Republican Party, Incumbent
48th District
Kate Farrow, of Crestwood, Democratic Party
Ken Fleming, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent
49th District
Thomas Huff, of Shepherdsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
50th District
Candy Massaroni, of Bardstown, Republican Party, Incumbent
Andy Stone, of Bardstown, Republican Party
51st District
Michael “Sarge” Pollock, of Campbellsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
53rd District
James Tipton, of Taylorsville, Republican Party, Incumbent
54th District
Daniel Elliot, of Danville, Republican Party, Incumbent
55th District
Kim King, of Harrodsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent
James Toller, of Nicholasville, Republican Party
56th District
Dencia Miche Branscum, of Frankfort, Democratic Party
Daniel A. Fister, of Versailles, Republican Party, Incumbent
58th District
Jennifer Decker, of Waddy, Republican Party, Incumbent
59th District
David Osborne, of Prospect, Republican Party, Incumbent
60th District
Marianne Proctor, of Union, Republican Party, Incumbent
61st District
Savannah Maddox, of Dry Ridge, Republican Party, Incumbent
62nd District
Kevin Kidwell, of Stamping Ground, Democratic Party
Tony Hampton, of Georgetown, Republican Party
63rd District
Kim Banta, of Ft. Mitchell, Republican Party, Incumbent
64th District
Karen Campbell, of Independence, Republican Party
Kim Poore Moser, of Taylor Mill, Republican Party, Incumbent
65th District
Stephanie Dietz, of Edgewood, Republican Party, Incumbent
66th District
Peggy Houston-Nienaber, of Union, Democratic Party
Ed Massey, of Hebron, Republican Party
T.J. Roberts, of Burlington, Republican Party
67th District
Matthew Lehman, of Newport, Democratic Party
68th District
Brandon Long, of Fort Thomas, Democratic Party
Mike Clines, of Alexandria, Republican Party, Incumbent
69th District
Steven Doan, of Erlanger, Republican Party, Incumbent
70th District
William Lawrence, of Maysville, Republican Party, Incumbent
71st District
Josh Bray, of Mt. Vernon, Republican Party, Incumbent
72nd District
Matthew Koch, of Paris, Republican Party, Incumbent
73rd District
Ryan Dotson, of Winchester, Republican Party, Incumbent
74th District
David Hale, of Wellington, Republican Party, Incumbent
77th District
George Brown Jr., of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent
78th District
Mark Hart, of Falmouth, Republican Party, Incumbent
79th District
Chad Aull, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent
80th District
David Meade, of Stanford, Republican Party, Incumbent
81st District
Deanna Frazier Gordon, of Richmond, Republican Party, Incumbent
82nd District
Nick Wilson, of Williamsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent
83rd District
Joshua Branscum, of Russell Springs, Republican Party, Incumbent
84th District
Chris Fugate, of Chavies, Republican Party, Incumbent
85th District
Shane Baker, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent
86th District
Tom O’dell Smith, of Gray, Republican Party, Incumbent
87th District
Adam Bowling, of Middlesboro, Republican Party, Incumbent
88th District
Vanessa Grossl, of Georgetown, Republican Party
89th District
Idalia Holland, of Beattyville, Republican Party
Timmy Truett, of McKee, Republican Party, Incumbent
90th District
Derek Lewis, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent
91st District
Billy Wesley, of Ravenna, Republican Party, Incumbent
92nd District
John Blanton, of Salyersville, Republican Party, Incumbent
93rd District
Adrielle Camuel, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent
95th District
Ashley Tackett Laferty, of Martin, Democratic Party, Incumbent
96th District
Patrick Flannery, of Olive Hill, Republican Party, Incumbent
97th District
Bobby W. McCool, of Van Lear, Republican Party, Incumbent
98th District
Aaron Thompson, of Ashland, Republican Party
99th District
Richard White, of Morehead, Republican Party, Incumbent
100th District
Scott Sharp, of Ashland, Republican Party, Incumbent
Kentucky Senate
3rd District
Craig B. Richardson, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party
5th District
Stephen Meredith, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent
9th District
David Givens, of Greensburg, Republican Party, Incumbent
11th District
Steve Rawlings, of Burlington, Republican Party
13th District
Reggie Thomas, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent
15th District
Rick Girdler, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent
19th District
Cassie Chambers Armstrong, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent
21st District
Brandon J. Storm, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent
23rd District
Chris McDaniel, of Ryland Heights, Republican Party, Incumbent
27th District
Molly Gene Crain, of Lexington, Democratic Party
29th District
Les Stapleton, of Prestonsburg, Republican Party
Johnnie L. Turner, of Baxter, Republican Party, Incumbent
31st District
Phillip Wheeler Jr., of Pikeville, Republican Party, Incumbent
33rd District
Michael W. Churchill Jr., of Louisville, Democratic Party
35th District
Keturah Herron, of Louisville, Democratic Party
Justice of the Supreme Court
5th District
Pamela R. Goodwine, of Lexington
Erin Izzo, of Frankfort
Judge of the Court of Appeals
1st District/ 2nd Division
Lisa Payne Jones, of Owensboro