Candidates continue to file for 2024 elections ahead of January deadline Published 2:30 pm Friday, December 22, 2023

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

As the Jan. 5 deadline approaches, more candidates are filing to run in Kentucky’s 2024 elections.

The Secretary of State’s website lists filings for many elections, including those in the General Assembly, U.S. congressional races, and the Kentucky Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Americans will also select a president next year. Kentucky’s primary election is slated for May 21.

U.S. House of Representatives

1st Congressional District

James Comer, of Tompkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

2nd Congressional District

William Dakota Compton, of Bowling Green, Democratic Party

Hank Linderman, of Falls of Rough, Democratic Party

Brett Guthrie, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

3rd Congressional District

Morgan McGarvey, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

Jared Randall, of Louisville, Democratic Party

Geoffrey “Geoff” Young, of Lexington, Democratic Party

4th Congressional District

Thomas Massie, of Garrison, Republican Party, Incumbent

5th Congressional District

Dana Edwards, of Manchester, Republican Party

David E. Kraftchak Jr., of London, Republican Party

Hal Rogers, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

6th Congressional District

Jonathan Richardson, of Lexington, Democratic Party

Andy Barr, of Lexington, Republican Party, Incumbent

Kentucky House of Representatives

3rd District

Randy Bridges, of Paducah, Republican Party, Incumbent

4th District

Wade Williams, of Earlington, Republican Party, Incumbent

5th District

Mary Beth Imes, of Murray, Republican Party, Incumbent

6th District

Chris Freeland, of Benton, Republican Party, Incumbent

8th District

Walker Wood Thomas, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

9th District

Myron Dossett, of Pembroke, Republican Party, Incumbent

10th District

Josh Calloway, of Irvington, Republican Party, Incumbent

11th District

J.T. Payne, of Henderson, Republican Party

13th District

DJ Johnson, of Owensboro, Republican Party

17th District

Robert B. Duvall, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

18th District

Samara Heavrin, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent

19th District

Michael Lee Meredith, of Oakland, Republican Party, Incumbent

20th District

Kevin L. Jackson, of Bowling Green, Republican Party, Incumbent

21st District

Amy Neighbors, of Edmonton, Republican Party, Incumbent

22nd District

Shawn McPherson, of Scottsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

23rd District

Steve Riley, of Glasgow, Republican Party, Incumbent

24th District

Johnny Pennington, of Horse Cave, Democratic Party

Brandon Reed, of Hodgenville, Republican Party, Incumbent

25th District

Steve Bratcher, of Elizabethtown, Republican Party, Incumbent

26th District

Peyton Griffee, of Mount Washington, Republican Party

27th District

Tyler Chapman, of Ekron, Democratic Party

Nancy Tate, of Brandenburg, Republican Party, Incumbent

28th District

Almaria Baker, of Louisville, Democratic Party

Jared Bauman, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

29th District

Matthew Pfaadt, of Louisville, Democratic Party

Ricky Santiago, of Louisville, Democratic Party

Wyatt Allison, of Louisville, Republican Party

30th District

Daniel Grossberg, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

31st District

Colleen Orsella Davis, of Louisville, Democratic Party

Susan Tyler Witten, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

33rd District

Jason Nemes, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

34th District

Sarah Stalker, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

35th District

Lisa Willner, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

36th District

William “Woody” Zorn, of Louisville, Democratic Party

John F. Hodgson, of Fisherville, Republican Party, Incumbent

37th District

Emily Callaway, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

38th District

Rachel Roarx, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

Carrie Sanders McKeehan, of Louisville, Republican Party

39th District

Ryan Stanford, of Nicholasville, Democratic Party

Matt Lockett, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent

41st District

William “Rick” Adams, of Louisville, Democratic Party

Mary Lou Marzian, of Louisville, Democratic Party

43rd District

Pamela Stevenson, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

44th District

Beverly D. Chester-Burton, of Shively, Democratic Party, Incumbent

45th District

Adam Moore, of Lexington, Democratic Party

Thomas Jefferson, of Lexington, Republican Party

Killian Timoney, of Nicholasville, Republican Party, Incumbent

46th District

Al Gentry, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

47th District

Robb Adams, of Carrollton, Democratic Party

Felicia Rabourn, of Pendleton, Republican Party, Incumbent

48th District

Kate Farrow, of Crestwood, Democratic Party

Ken Fleming, of Louisville, Republican Party, Incumbent

49th District

Thomas Huff, of Shepherdsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

50th District

Candy Massaroni, of Bardstown, Republican Party, Incumbent

Andy Stone, of Bardstown, Republican Party

51st District

Michael “Sarge” Pollock, of Campbellsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

53rd District

James Tipton, of Taylorsville, Republican Party, Incumbent

54th District

Daniel Elliot, of Danville, Republican Party, Incumbent

55th District

Kim King, of Harrodsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent

James Toller, of Nicholasville, Republican Party

56th District

Dencia Miche Branscum, of Frankfort, Democratic Party

Daniel A. Fister, of Versailles, Republican Party, Incumbent

58th District

Jennifer Decker, of Waddy, Republican Party, Incumbent

59th District

David Osborne, of Prospect, Republican Party, Incumbent

60th District

Marianne Proctor, of Union, Republican Party, Incumbent

61st District

Savannah Maddox, of Dry Ridge, Republican Party, Incumbent

62nd District

Kevin Kidwell, of Stamping Ground, Democratic Party

Tony Hampton, of Georgetown, Republican Party

63rd District

Kim Banta, of Ft. Mitchell, Republican Party, Incumbent

64th District

Karen Campbell, of Independence, Republican Party

Kim Poore Moser, of Taylor Mill, Republican Party, Incumbent

65th District

Stephanie Dietz, of Edgewood, Republican Party, Incumbent

66th District

Peggy Houston-Nienaber, of Union, Democratic Party

Ed Massey, of Hebron, Republican Party

T.J. Roberts, of Burlington, Republican Party

67th District

Matthew Lehman, of Newport, Democratic Party

68th District

Brandon Long, of Fort Thomas, Democratic Party

Mike Clines, of Alexandria, Republican Party, Incumbent

69th District

Steven Doan, of Erlanger, Republican Party, Incumbent

70th District

William Lawrence, of Maysville, Republican Party, Incumbent

71st District

Josh Bray, of Mt. Vernon, Republican Party, Incumbent

72nd District

Matthew Koch, of Paris, Republican Party, Incumbent

73rd District

Ryan Dotson, of Winchester, Republican Party, Incumbent

74th District

David Hale, of Wellington, Republican Party, Incumbent

77th District

George Brown Jr., of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

78th District

Mark Hart, of Falmouth, Republican Party, Incumbent

79th District

Chad Aull, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

80th District

David Meade, of Stanford, Republican Party, Incumbent

81st District

Deanna Frazier Gordon, of Richmond, Republican Party, Incumbent

82nd District

Nick Wilson, of Williamsburg, Republican Party, Incumbent

83rd District

Joshua Branscum, of Russell Springs, Republican Party, Incumbent

84th District

Chris Fugate, of Chavies, Republican Party, Incumbent

85th District

Shane Baker, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

86th District

Tom O’dell Smith, of Gray, Republican Party, Incumbent

87th District

Adam Bowling, of Middlesboro, Republican Party, Incumbent

88th District

Vanessa Grossl, of Georgetown, Republican Party

89th District

Idalia Holland, of Beattyville, Republican Party

Timmy Truett, of McKee, Republican Party, Incumbent

90th District

Derek Lewis, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent

91st District

Billy Wesley, of Ravenna, Republican Party, Incumbent

92nd District

John Blanton, of Salyersville, Republican Party, Incumbent

93rd District

Adrielle Camuel, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

95th District

Ashley Tackett Laferty, of Martin, Democratic Party, Incumbent

96th District

Patrick Flannery, of Olive Hill, Republican Party, Incumbent

97th District

Bobby W. McCool, of Van Lear, Republican Party, Incumbent

98th District

Aaron Thompson, of Ashland, Republican Party

99th District

Richard White, of Morehead, Republican Party, Incumbent

100th District

Scott Sharp, of Ashland, Republican Party, Incumbent

Kentucky Senate

3rd District

Craig B. Richardson, of Hopkinsville, Republican Party

5th District

Stephen Meredith, of Leitchfield, Republican Party, Incumbent

9th District

David Givens, of Greensburg, Republican Party, Incumbent

11th District

Steve Rawlings, of Burlington, Republican Party

13th District

Reggie Thomas, of Lexington, Democratic Party, Incumbent

15th District

Rick Girdler, of Somerset, Republican Party, Incumbent

19th District

Cassie Chambers Armstrong, of Louisville, Democratic Party, Incumbent

21st District

Brandon J. Storm, of London, Republican Party, Incumbent

23rd District

Chris McDaniel, of Ryland Heights, Republican Party, Incumbent

27th District

Molly Gene Crain, of Lexington, Democratic Party

29th District

Les Stapleton, of Prestonsburg, Republican Party

Johnnie L. Turner, of Baxter, Republican Party, Incumbent

31st District

Phillip Wheeler Jr., of Pikeville, Republican Party, Incumbent

33rd District

Michael W. Churchill Jr., of Louisville, Democratic Party

35th District

Keturah Herron, of Louisville, Democratic Party

Justice of the Supreme Court

5th District

Pamela R. Goodwine, of Lexington

Erin Izzo, of Frankfort

Judge of the Court of Appeals

1st District/ 2nd Division

Lisa Payne Jones, of Owensboro