Harlan County Marriage License Reports Published 10:37 am Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Dwayne Edward Harris Jr., 38, of Harlan, to Shayla Nicole Collins, 22, of Harlan.

• Jack Wade Martin, 64, of Benham, to Peggy Mischelle Robbins, 57, of Dryden, Va.

• Corey Michael Nortan, 26, of Barbourville, to Payton Olivia Hensley, 22, of Wallins.

• Charles David Goins, 52, of Kildav, to Stephanie Dawn Wilson, 47, of Kildav.

• Kimberly Ann Wehner, 37, of Evarts, to Brenda Jean Hall, 44, of Evarts.

• Branden Nathaniel Shelton, 25, of Cumberland, to Jessyca Bryanne Polson Tippett, 28, of Cumberland.

• Thomas Randall Rogers, 52, of Harlan, to Pamela Sue Hamby, 52, of Harlan.

• Anthony Lee Smith, 45, of Harlan, to Haley Nicole Losey, 19, of Harlan.

• Billy Ray Wallace III, 33, of Harlan, to Sherry Lou Blanton, 53, of Harlan.