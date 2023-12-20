Bell wrestlers win 3-team match at HCHS Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Staff Report

Bell County’s wrestling teams remained undefeated on the season after the boys went 2-0 last Wednesday night at Harlan County High School, defeating both Lee High School from Virginia and Harlan County. The Bell County girls won their dual against Harlan County on Wednesday night at Harlan County High School.

Hayden Canady continued to dominate opponents on the season by pinning Braydon Hensley of Harlan County and Lee’s Dakota Collins. Canady is now 7-0 with six pins and a technical fall earning bonus points with each of his wins.

Matthew Howard also had an impressive night, winning both of his matches. In his first of the night, he avenged a loss last week to Lee’s Owen Penix. Howard took the 8-6 decision this time. Howard also pinned Harlan County’s Braelynn Langley in the first period of their match. Matthew Dowlin also won two matches. Dowlin won an 18-11 decision over Lee’s John Carter and pinned Harlan County’s Luke Smith.

Shelby Collins picked up two wins. One of those was a pin over Lee’s Nick Oaks.

Alexis Holman was part of an exciting finish in the Bell vs. Harlan County dual. Bell County needed to close the dual with three consecutive wins and needed pins in each one. Dowlin started the dual clinching run off. Holman would continue it by pinning Victoria Day at 1:00 in the first period. Isaiah Troutman toed the line next for Bell, needing a pin to seal the victory and he did what his team needed by pinning Harlan County’s Gunner Witt.

Bell County won the dual vs. Harlan County on tie breakers after the score ended tied at 42. Also picking up wins in the dual against Harlan County was Chase Raisley and Collins. On the Harlan County side, Dylan Clem picked up a victory by pinning Bell’s Blake Lambert. Josh Stewart defeated Bell’s Payton Burnett while Michael Peterson pinned Bell’s Dakoda Kirby. Landon Collet defeated Bell’s Tyler Hoskins and Blake Short won against Bell’s Brayden Pace. Ethan Williams pinned Spencer Phipps in the heavyweight match. Jason Maggard picked up a forfeit victory.

Bell defeated Lee by a score of 60-15. Keira Good, Lambert, Raisely, Burnett, Kirby and Pace all picked up wins for Bell in the dual. Chase Berry earned his first official victory of his career when he pinned Chase Weston in the first period.

On the ladies’ side, Bell defeated Harlan County by a score of 42-12. Winners for Bell included Good, Collins, Holman, Hannah Fetters, Grace Helton, McKenzie Webb, and Ireland Stigal. Harlan County’s Victoria Day had a win and Langley pinned Bell’s Zoey Boatright to earn a victory for the Black Bears.

In exhibition matches, Harlan County’s Will Casim defeated Bell’s Jonathan Fuson. Fuson, Chase Brock and Jacob Brannon all picked up exhibition victories for the Bobcats.