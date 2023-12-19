Harlan County Police Reports Published 9:06 am Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were recently reported by different law enforcement agencies in Harlan County. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Oscar Whitehead, 43, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 12. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

• Michael Garrett, 49, of Cranks, was arrested Kentucky State Police on Dec. 13. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple traffic violations.

• Levitis Halcomb, 36, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 15. He was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and persistent felony offender I.

• Michael Meyers, 42, of Cawood, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Dec. 16. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).