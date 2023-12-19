Future Cat Boley hopes to continue charitable giving Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Cutter Boley is the state’s highest-ranked high school football recruit and recently won the Paul Hornung Award given to the state’s top player by the Louisville Quarterback Club.

The Lexington Christian quarterback planned to sign with Kentucky this week and will enroll at UK in January. However, he recently did something few high school players have the opportunity to do — he made a $5,000 contribution to charity.

Boley used NIL money to donate $5,000 to Sunrise Children’s Services in Danville.

“It has been a blessing to have the opportunities I have through NIL to make some money at my age,” Boley said. “We have done things with Sunrise as a team and I was really touched by what they are doing for kids. Money donated to them goes to a great cause and all the things I value as a person. I was really moved by what they do and knew the money would be used the right way.

“One of the biggest things for me staying home at Kentucky to play is to have the biggest impact on the community that I can. I want to do things in the community through opportunities I have in football. I feel I can have a big impact on the community and I am going to try and do a lot of things locally.”

Boley’s father, Scott, said his son did not want to contribute to a charity where he would not know where the money was going.

“Cutter has visited Sunrise and really likes what they do. He’s been out with those kids throwing and catching passes,” Scott, a Lexington dentist, said. “Hopefully, he can do more things like this down the road

“I am not going to say I am not proud of him for doing this because I am. He is very conscientious and wants to help others. This was just a great way for him to be able to help others.”