Vehicle pursuit ends in charges for 3 Published 5:55 pm Monday, December 18, 2023

1 of 3

Three individuals are facing charges, including fleeing from police and drug possession after allegedly running from police on Thursday.

Samuel Creech, 23, of Partridge, Dana Howard, 39, of Cumberland, and Samantha Sexton, 31, of Cumberland, were arrested by the Cumberland City Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 14.

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sjors assisted the Cumberland City Police Department in tracking down the three individuals following a vehicle pursuit. At approximately 1 a.m., Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Maas was advised of a vehicle allegedly involved in drug trafficking in the Cumberland, Benham, and Lynch area. Maas collaborated with officers from the Cumberland City Police Department and the Lynch City Police Department in an attempt to locate the vehicle. Cumberland City Police Officer Aaron Smith observed the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The vehicle eventually stopped with all three occupants running up a mountain into the woods. Maas, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Carmical and K9 Sjors, Lynch City Police Officer Mike Brown assisted Cumberland City Police Officer Smith, Kainer Caudil, EJ. Stewart, and Owen Noe in executing a search for the individuals. K9 Sjors led the officers to all three individuals. The investigation determined the vehicle the three were in was stolen in Michigan. Suspected controlled substances were located during the incident.

Creech was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, first- and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Howard was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, receiving stolen property under $10,000, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), failure to or improper signal, and improper registration place. Howard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Sexton was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case is under investigation by the Cumberland City Police Department.