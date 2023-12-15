Teen Corner: Winter, with all of its activities, is my favorite time of the year Published 10:33 am Friday, December 15, 2023

By Jaycee Carter

Guest Columnist

Winter has always been my favorite season for so many reasons. As a 17-year-old junior, I look forward to the amazing atmosphere that winter brings and the unique experiences that come with it. There is something truly special about this time of year that fills me with excitement and joy.

First and foremost, I love the festive spirit that comes with winter. The holiday season brings a sense of warmth and togetherness that is truly unparalleled. Whether it’s gathering with family and friends, decorating the house with twinkling lights, or enjoying delicious seasonal treats, there’s a sense of magic in the air that makes winter so special. The joy and the love that fills the atmosphere during this time of year are truly heartwarming and make the season unforgettable.

Another reason is the winter weather itself is something I look forward to. There’s nothing quite like waking up to a peaceful blanket of snow covering the ground, turning the world into a winter wonderland. The sight of snowflakes falling gently from the sky and the sound of crunching snow under your feet bring a sense of tranquility that I find so calming and beautiful. It’s a time when nature seems to slow down, inviting us to appreciate its serene beauty.

I also love the winter activities that await during this season. From ice skating on frozen ponds to building snowmen and having snowball fights, there’s an abundance of fun things to do outdoors. Even just taking a walk in the cold winter air feels amazing and refreshing. And, of course, there’s nothing quite like cozying up indoors with a warm blanket and a cup of hot cocoa, watching a good movie.

Next, the fashion of winter is something I truly enjoy. I love bundling up in warm sweaters, beanies, and boots to stay warm and stylish. The chance to wear a cool winter jacket and some nice boots adds an extra layer of excitement to the season.

There’s something so comforting about dressing for the cold weather and feeling both stylish and warm at the same time.

In addition, I appreciate the change in pace that winter brings. As the year comes to a close, I find myself reflecting on the past year and looking forward to the new one ahead. Winter provides a natural opportunity to set new goals for the coming year. It’s a time for self-reflection and growth, and I appreciate the chance to slow down and appreciate the moments as they come.

Overall, there’s something truly amazing about winter that makes it my favorite season. From the festive spirit and serene beauty of the weather to the variety of fun activities and styles, winter brings a sense of joy and wonder that I personally love. As I look forward to the winter months ahead, I am filled with anticipation for the experiences and memories that this perfect season will bring.