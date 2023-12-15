Kentucky has improvement in drought situation Published 2:40 pm Friday, December 15, 2023

Kentucky was one of the few states in the Midwest Region that saw some improvement in the drought situation, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report that was released on Thursday.

Curtis Riganti with the National Drought Mitigation Center said, “Precipitation was mostly scant across the Midwest region this week, with the exception of parts of Ohio and Kentucky, which led to some improvements in drought conditions in parts of north-central and eastern Kentucky.”