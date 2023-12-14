Youth basketball notebook: Smith leads Comets in victory over Rosspoint
Published 2:58 pm Thursday, December 14, 2023
Staff Report
Smith leads Comets in victory over Rosspoint
Brady Smith scored 20 points as Cawood coasted past Rosspoint 49-20 last Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action at Rosspoint.
Rydge Lewis and Blake Johnson each scored six for the Wildcats.
Rosspoint remained unbeaten in fifth- and sixth-grade action with a 39-20 win. Carson Sanders scored 17 to lead the Wildcats.
Shawn Smith paced Cawood with 11 points.
Trojans use balanced attack to down Black Mountain
Thyler Coolts lead a balanced James A. Cawood attack with nine points as the Trojans coasted past visiting
Black Mountain 44-6 last Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.
Ryan Phillips paced the Tigers with four points.
Tucker Daniels scored 10 as JACES won 40-12 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.
Kash Gooden scored seven for the Tigers.
Carmical, Cope lead Devils to victory
Led by nine points from Sam Carmical and eight from Leyland Cope, Wallins downed Green Hills 33-18 in fifth- and sixth-grade action last week.
BIlly Harrison scored eight and Arthur Harrison added seven for the Falcons.
Comets bounce back with win over Purple Devils
Cawood bounced back from a hard-fought loss a night earlier with a 35-29 victory last Tuesday over visiting Wallins.
Brady Smith scored 13 points to lead the Comets.
Izack Saylor and Ryan Day led Wallins with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Leyland Cope scored 17 points and Sam Carmical added 10 as Wallins won 44-26 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.
Shawn Smith paced Cawood with 12 points.
Faulkner leads Rosspoint past Falcons
Hudson Faulkner scored 11 points as Rosspoint downed visiting Green Hills 36-22 in fifth- and sixth-grade action last Tuesday.
Arthur Harrison led the Falcons with 10 points.
Rosspoint won 47-11 in seventh- and eighth-grade action, but no scoring information was submitted.
Jones scored 28 as Trojans edge Cawood in county showdown
A showdown between the county’s top two teams and two of the top two players lived up to expectations as visiting James A. Cawood edged Cawood 58-52 in a seventh- and eighth-grade showdown last Monday.
Kaden Jones scored 28 to lead the Trojans. Tyhler Coots added 14.
Brady Smith poured in 37 points to lead the Comets.
Kaydon Gray scored 14 points and Isaiah Myers added 10 as Cawood edged JACES 35-32 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.
Taylor Daniels paced the Trojans with 16 points.
Freeman leads Wildcats to win at Green Hills
Led by 14 points from Dyson Freeman, Evarts completed a sweep Monday at Green Hills with a 31-11 win in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action last week.
Billy Harrison led Green Hills with four points.
Cayson Farley poured in 29 points as Evarts won 48-15 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game.
Arthur Harrison and Kaiden Turner led the Falcons with four points each.
Brady White scored six as Evarts won 12-4 in a fourth-grade game.
Saylor, Colinger lead Devils past Black Mountain
Isack Saylor scored 18 points to lead Wallins past visiting Black Mountain 43-17 on Monday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball.
Phillips led Black Mountain with eight points.
Nick Colinger scored eight points as Wallins blanked the Tigers 31-0 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.