Youth basketball notebook: Smith leads Comets in victory over Rosspoint

Trojans use balanced attack to down Black Mountain

Thyler Coolts lead a balanced James A. Cawood attack with nine points as the Trojans coasted past visiting

Black Mountain 44-6 last Thursday in seventh- and eighth-grade basketball action.

Ryan Phillips paced the Tigers with four points.

Tucker Daniels scored 10 as JACES won 40-12 in fifth- and sixth-grade action.

Kash Gooden scored seven for the Tigers.

Carmical, Cope lead Devils to victory

Led by nine points from Sam Carmical and eight from Leyland Cope, Wallins downed Green Hills 33-18 in fifth- and sixth-grade action last week.

BIlly Harrison scored eight and Arthur Harrison added seven for the Falcons.