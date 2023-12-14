Harlan County Civil Lawsuit Reports Published 10:55 am Thursday, December 14, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Commonwealth Credit Union vs. Connie F. Engle — contract dispute.

• Shyla Danielle Carr vs. James Bradley Carr — dissolution of marriage.

• Marcus Rentals, LLC. vs. Eric Creech — contract dispute.

• Energy and Environment Cabinet vs. Bruce Hacker — property rights.

• Holly Bargo vs. Bobby D. Gross Jr. — support.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Incorporation, vs. Blanche G. Osborne, et al. — contract dispute.

• Thomas Russell Gerhold vs. Whitney Leann Gerhold — dissolution of marriage.

• Melissa Cooper vs. Hanging Rick, LTC, LLC, et al. — tort, other.

• U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. vs. Jeffrey Cole, et al. — foreclosure.

• Discover Bank vs. John T. Halcomb — contract dispute.

• Regina Shelton vs. American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida — property damage.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Stacey Sturgill — contract dispute.

• Jason Clem vs. Heather Clem — dissolution of marriage.

• Crystal G. Keith vs. Justin K. Helton — support.

• Jewell A. Fee vs. Candice R. Fee — support.

• Dominique Y. Dupar vs. Nathan D. Cole — support.

• Leslie Gilliam vs. Deborah Shepherd, et al. — custody.

• Lonnie Lucas vs. Chris Trosper — custody.

• Roger Reaus vs. Jonathan Clem, et al. — custody.

• Joshua Lee Guthrie vs. Kristin Danielle Guthrie — dissolution of marriage.

• Robert Kinder vs. Amanda Logic — dissolution of marriage.

• Shawn Wallace vs. Gladys Wallace — dissolution of marriage.

• Casey’s Rides, Incorporation, vs. Alyssa McLendon — premises liability.

• Sharon Pace vs. Mark Allan Pace — dissolution of marriage.