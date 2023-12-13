Daniels records top 30 finish in Junior Olympics race Published 11:06 am Wednesday, December 13, 2023

For more local sports, check out our partners at Harlan County Sports.

Staff Report

Harlan County’s Tanner Daniels competed in the Junior Olympics in Louisville on Saturday, Out of 712 athletes, he placed 30th in the 4,000-meter run with a time of 12:52.14

“I’m really proud of Tanner. What a huge accomplishment it is to be here, and an even bigger one to finish in the top 30,” Harlan County coach Ryan Vitatoe said. “This was a huge race with kids from all over the country, and he never batted an eye. It says a lot about his poise as an athlete. “I thought he competed hard and he ran a great time. To finish in the top 30 in a field as talented as this is huge. I’m really proud of him. This experience will serve him well somewhere down the line. All of Harlan County should be proud.”

“This was definitely my hardest challenge yet. A lot of these runners I’ve never ran against, and they were amazing. To come out top 30 of hundreds was a great accomplishment,” Daniels said. “This has been an incredible record-breaking cross country season that I’ve had, and I can’t wait to top it next year.”