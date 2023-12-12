Harlan Independent among top growth districts in Ky. Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Special to the Enterprise

Recently published school enrollment data from the Kentucky Department of Education shows strong student enrollment trends for the Harlan Independent School District for the second consecutive year. The Harlan Independent School district was tops in the commonwealth with a 14% increase in student enrollment from the 2022 to 2023 school year and has followed up with another near double-digit increase from 2023 to 2024.

Each year the Kentucky Department of Education reports school enrollment data that tracks enrollment gains andblosses across all Kentucky School Districts. Kentucky’s Public Schools serve approximately 635,000 students in 172 Independent and County districts.

Schools across the nation are still grappling with the COVID-19 global pandemic regarding student enrollment and attendance. Both urban and rural areas have seen dramatic shifts in school attendance rates with increased numbers of chronically absent students.

While enrollment data does indicate a slight improvement for most school districts, the return to pre-pandemic figures has been slow. Superintendent C.D. Morton noted that he is pleased with the increase and was not surprised by the high rate,

“the growth in student enrollment reflects our commitment to providing exceptional educational opportunities and fostering an environment conducive to learning and personal development,” Morton said. “The increase in members who strive tirelessly to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education.

As we registered new students over the summer, we could sense that it would be another strong enrollment year. Graduating smaller senior classes with strong kindergarten participation in the last couple of years has helped drive that percentage upward.”

Morton commented that some grade levels are at full capacity and additional staff members will be needed to help address the growth. With half of the school year nearly complete, Morton noted that plans to address staffing and enrollment priorities will be updated in the coming months. District leaders will be working to identify key staffing needs that will have the greatest impact on student learning while reviewing timelines and enrollment procedures well ahead of the summer hiring and enrollment season for the 2024-2025 school year.

A comparison of the SouthEast SouthCentral Educational Cooperative (SESC) member districts that cover large areas of Eastern Kentucky shows most schools either increasing or with a slight decline in student enrollment.

You can find the full Kentucky Department of Education Growth Factor Report on the Kentucky Department of Education website at https://bit.ly/HISDStudentGrowth.