Myrna Kelly, 79 Published 5:47 pm Monday, December 11, 2023

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Myrna Muse Kelly on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the age of 79. Heaven’s choir gained an angel, and the earth lost a radiant spirit. Born on September 27, 1944, in Harlan County, Kentucky, Myrna wove a life rich in love, music, and an unwavering commitment to family.

A cheerleader and majorette during her high school years, Myrna’s love for rhythm never waned. Her home resonated with melodies, and she found joy in gospel music, singing, and playing the piano.

Her love for Kentucky, her birthplace, ran deep. Myrna was a proud coal miner’s daughter and honorary Kentucky Colonel. She loved her heritage and was a passionate fan of Kentucky Wildcat basketball.

Myrna loved animals big and small. Any furry varmint could find a soft spot in her heart (including her husband Jim when he grew a mustache in 1978). Growing up, she made pets out of her father’s hunting dogs, mules and even a groundhog. This love for animals and a compassionate heart remained a constant throughout her life.

The heart of Myrna’s world was her family. She was their architect of fun and adventure, creating cherished memories through road trips, family reunions, and camping adventures! A devoted daughter, Myrna lovingly cared for her parents in their later years. Her marriage to Jim was a shared journey of dreams. Their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary in January was a milestone she had eagerly awaited, standing as a testament to their love.

Myrna is preceded in death by her father, Howard Muse, mother, Irene Muse, sister, Barbara Mink, and son, Jeffrey Kelly. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Jim Kelly of Lafollette, TN; her son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Elley Kelly of Dallas, TX; her chosen daughter, Beverly Jones of Sherman, TX; niece, Ginger Sabolcik of Chicago, IL; and nephew, Jerry Collier of Lynchburg, VA.

We celebrate Myrna’s life and the unconditional love she shared. Her legacy of love, music, and compassion will forever echo in the hearts of those she touched.

A celebration of Myrna’s life will take place on Friday, December 15th, from 5-7pm at Walters Funeral Home in LaFollette, TN, with a graveside service on Saturday, December 16th at noon at Rock Springs Cemetery in Gatliff, KY. Friends and family are invited to share memories and the joy Myrna brought into our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Rock Springs Cemetery Fund c/o Ms. Pauline Johnson, 837 Louden Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 in Myrna’s memory.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette, TN is honored to be serving the family of Myrna Muse Kelly.

This Obituary is a courtesy to the family of Myrna Muse Kelly by the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home of Harlan.