Harlan County Courthouse Reports

Victor Colt Burt Stewart, 29, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Dante Cranford, 46, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Christopher Huff, 42, of Cumberland, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) — dismissed, officer Raleigh failed to appear for court (two different occasions).

Erica Mandrell, 42, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container (first offense), all-terrain vehicle violations, license to be in possession — first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail; other charges, dismissed.

Nina R. Long, 50, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Corey A. York, 30, third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant.

Ronnie Duncan, 60, of Harlan, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights, failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled July 23.

Roy C. Gilreath, 46, fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of theft by deception ($500 or more but under $1,000), third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — jury trial scheduled July 23. Bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent.

Dianne Lewis, 54, possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $233; other charge, dismissed.

Johnny Holcomb, 33, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Nancy M. Crider, 46, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Matthew Hall, 36, first-degree burglary — waived to grand jury. Bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent.

Dwayne Harris, 38, license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 23. Bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent. Ordered not to operate a vehicle.

David L. Jones, 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — amended to third offense DUI, pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 23. Bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent. Ordered not to operate a vehicle.

Franklin Dewayne Buell, 47, theft by failure to make required disposition of property — jury trial scheduled July 23. Bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent.

Jacob Wayne Wynn, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

Brittany Rena Sizemore, 36, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $143.

Devin Mefford, 25, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — pleaded guilty, fined $50.

Shawn Derek Brown, 44, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license — dismissed on proof.

Anthony S. Smith, 49, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Melvin Harris, 41, failure to give or improper signal, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Alexandria Danielle Bala, 27, disregarding a traffic control device (traffic light) — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

Anna Huff, 47, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Joseph Riley Hamlett, 46, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — jury trial scheduled July 30, 2024.

Dennis Lee Jones, 40, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

Stephanie L. Couch, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession — jury trial scheduled July 23. Bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent.

Deborah L. Roark, 57, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) — dismissed on proof.

Timothy Uriah Moore, 25, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, all-terrain vehicle violations, no rear-view mirror — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

Jacob Joseph Harris, 26, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $168.

Douglas Ryan Adkins, 24, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

Summer B. Blanton, 39, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

Christie Brummett, 48, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $158.

Timothy Middleton, 35, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), careless driving — jury trial scheduled July 30, 2024.

Matthew Clyde Massengill, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

Brandon Webb, 40, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense), speeding (21 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $908, sentenced to seven days in jail and operator’s license suspended 18 months; other charges, dismissed.

Kayla B. Middleton, 32, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

John R. Baker, 33, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Franklin Dewayne Buell, 47, theft by failure to make required disposition of property — jury trial scheduled July 23. Bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent.

Roy C. Gilreath, 46, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury. Bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent.

Jeremy Scott Muse, trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury. Bond set at $25,000 at 10 percent.