Bellarmine to offer cannabis education certificate Published 10:18 am Thursday, December 7, 2023

With medical cannabis becoming legal in Kentucky on January 1, 2025, Bellarmine University in Louisville has launched the first cannabis education certificate program offered by a public or nonprofit Kentucky university.

Bellarmine’s cannabis certificate courses are open to anyone but are designed for entrepreneurs, agriculturalists, healthcare providers and legal professionals who are interested in the fast-growing, highly regulated field of cannabis. Through a partnership between Bellarmine’s Center for Community and Professional Education and Green Flower, an industry leader in cannabis education, four courses are available: in business, agriculture, law and medicine in the rapidly changing cannabis industry.

Registration is now open for the non-credit program, with classes beginning in January.

“With the legal and regulatory framework for cannabis evolving in Kentucky, the time was right for Bellarmine to offer the Commonwealth a comprehensive set of courses on the topic,” said Dr. Mark Wiegand, Bellarmine’s vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Helping Kentuckians access the most up-to-date knowledge and expertise in different aspects of this industry will ensure that our state is well-prepared to realize the full economic, workforce and consumer benefits associated with cannabis while assuring citizens that the products cultivated or sold in Kentucky comply with applicable standards and best practices.”

A report published in Forbes last year showed that jobs in the cannabis industry grew more than 30% from 2021 to 2022, for a total of 428,059 full-time equivalent positions.

Participants who complete a certificate program will receive a verified digital credential and ongoing membership in an exclusive employer network, including priority access to job postings and virtual employer networking events.

Each of Bellarmine’s four cannabis certificate programs is available through six-month online sessions that participants can complete at their own pace, allowing flexibility in selecting the certificate and study schedule that best fits each participant. The courses are developed by industry leaders in each topic, with instructors selected by Green Flower based on their expertise. Each certificate program costs $2,950.