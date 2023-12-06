Local dance studio to perform classic Christmas ballet Published 11:01 am Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Christmas is coming up in just a few weeks, and many Harlan Countians are gearing up for one of many celebratory activities. If dance is your thing, one option is Studio 606’s production of the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker,” which will be presented on Dec. 9th-10th at the Harlan County High School auditorium.

According to a news release, “The Nutcracker” has been performed for more than 100 years, featuring music composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky. Studio 606 performances draw from more than 100 dancers from Harlan, Bell and Letcher counties as well as Lee County, Va.

The production features costumes that mirror the festive attire utilized in the traditional ballet. “The Nutcracker” is a two-act fairy tale ballet centered on a family’s Christmas Eve celebration.

Studio 606 owner/operator Bethany Cox explained the Christmas performance has become a welcome and important aspect of Christmas celebrations and showcases the talents of area dancers ranging from 6 months to 16 years of age.

Cox pointed out one of her favorite aspects of the performance is witnessing the young dancers’ excitement regarding the roles they wish to pursue for next year’s production.

The Studio 606 web page at www.studio606dance.com states Studio 606 began operations in 2019, offering instruction in multiple types of dance, including ballet, pointe’, tap, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, and more. Classes are available for all ages and levels of experience, with various class setting. Studio 606 is home to a nationally ranked competitive dance team and a performance team, which is seen at many Harlan County events.

The Britannica website notes that “The Nutcracker” is Tchaikovsky’s last of his three ballets and was first performed in December of 1892. The Nutcracker’s story is derived from the E.T. A. Hoffman fantasy story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” which is about a girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve. Tchaikovsky began writing the ballet in February of 1891.

Tickets for the two performances are available for the two performances in advance at the Studio 606 facility located at 2604 West Highway 72 in Harlan. Tickets are $10 per seat. Advanced purchases are encouraged as seating sells out.