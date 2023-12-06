Harlan Monarchs win Tennessee tournament Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Two Harlan County youth basketball teams took home victories in the their respective victories at the Shooting Stars Classic last Saturday in Johnson City, Tn.

The Harlan Monarchs won the fourth-grade division. Team members include: Baylee Clark, Elly Thomas, Addison Sanford, Kelsey Myers and Julianne Miller; back row: Addison Dunson, Everly Freyer, Kialia Phillips, Blakely Snelling and Zoey Collett.

The Monarchs also won the fifth- and sixth-grade division. Team members include: Reese Caudill, Crissalynn Jones, Torrie Sundy, Addy Cochran, Lillie Carver and Jocelyn Hubbard.