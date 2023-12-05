Russell County man sentenced for defrauding non-profits Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, December 5, 2023

A Russell County man has been sentenced at U.S. District Court in Bowling Green to 2 years and 3 months in federal prison for defrauding two Russell County area non-profit organizations.

According to court documents, Charles Davis, 57, of Russell Springs, Kentucky, while working as treasurer for the Russell County Arts Council (RCAC) in Jamestown, Ky., exceeded his authorized access by depositing RCAC funds into his personal bank account and using RCAC funds to make online payments to his personal credit cards. The total amount of loss is approximately $116,688.57.

Davis is also charged with exceeding his authorized access relating to Artworks Community Arts Education Center, also in Jamestown, by using PayPal Instant Transfer to transfer $224,142.79 out of the Artworks funds to his personal bank account.

Both non-profits provide arts education to children and the community.

Davis, who was indicted in December 2022, was also ordered to pay a total of $352,336.72 in restitution to the two arts organizations, and will be under supervised release for three more years, following the end of his prison term on two counts of wire fraud. He had faced up to 40 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Stansbury of the FBI Louisville Field Office made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI.