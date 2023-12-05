Harlan County Police Reports Published 10:45 am Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Compiled by Joe Asher. The following arrests were reported by different law enforcement agencies in Harlan County between Nov. 11th-27th. They are matters of record and not indications of guilt or innocence.

• Zachery Huff, 36, of Kenvir, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 11th on an indictment warrant. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Huff was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Brennen Hughes, 32, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 20th on an indictment warrant. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), and trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives). Hughes was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Edward Bledsoe, 53, of Baxter, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 21st on an indictment warrant. He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), and persistent felony offender II. Bledsoe was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Paul Wynn, 31, of Evarts, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Nov. 21st. He was charged with second-degree escape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and persistent felony offender II. Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Christopher Halcomb, 37, of Linefork, was arrested on an indictment warrant by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 23. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (under $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), and resisting arrest. Halcomb was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Justin Miniard, 33, of Lane, was arrested on Nov. 24th by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with second- and third-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, failure to dim headlights, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, disregarding stop sign, and possession of a handgun by convicted felon. Miniard was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Donna Collins, 44, of Cawood, was arrested on Nov. 27th, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Collins was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.