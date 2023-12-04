2 face drug, gun charges Published 11:47 am Monday, December 4, 2023

A pair of men are facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and a possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, after allegedly being found in possession of those items.

Steve Shephard, 53, of Loyall, and James Brock, of Loyall, were arrested on Nov. 20.

According to a news release, the two men were arrested as a result of a drug trafficking investigation when members of the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and the Loyall City Police Department responded to a Loyall residence after receiving information about an individual with multiple warrants at the residence. Upon making contact at the residence, suspected controlled substance and a firearm were observed in plain sight. Both individuals inside the residence were convicted felons.

Shephard was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension. He is currently lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Brock was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and served with two probation violation warrants. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center and has since been released.