Harlan County District Court Reports Published 8:03 am Friday, November 24, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Chase Gregory Nantz, violation of local county ordinance, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, dogs to be licensed — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Angelina M. Johnson, 38, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed.

• Brad J. Florek, 48, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to give or improper signal — bench warrant ($100).

• Kenneth O. Howard, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Joshua Daniel Lee, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Charles Hubbard, 34, all-terrain vehicle violations — bench warrant ($100).

• Michael Jermaine Lee, speeding (eight miles per hour over the limit), possession of marijuana — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Frances F. Holland, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — failed to appear for hearing.

• Crystal L. Oaks, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 4.

• Christopher Hardy, 38, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession — failed to appear for hearing.

• Ken Edward Stewart, 26, of Dayhoit, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Everett Napier, 47, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — dismissed on proof.

• Phillip Jared Ball, propagation and holding of protected wildlife — continued for arraignment Dec. 4.

• Timothy Lynn Engle, 32, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Katelin Ashley Tyree, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Timothy Bryan Goodie, 33, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Christopher Russell, 47, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance — pleaded guilty, fined $233.

• Monica L. Whitman, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Susanna Grace Williams, 40, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — pleaded guilty, fined $163.

• Andrew Sturgill, receiving stolen property — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Dalton Mitchell Lay, 26, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Gabriel Akles Wynn, theft/receipt of stolen credit/debt card — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Jonathan J. Simpkins, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving — continued for arraignment Dec. 4.

• Hannah Leighann Massingale, 19, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Robert Middleton Jr., 43, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Adam M. Joseph, 36, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Cody Aaron Saylor, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Christopher Michael Long, 23, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Jacob Daniel Lewis, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Joshua T. Lee, 26, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt — bench warrant ($150).

• Jeremiah Wayne Allen, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Kayla Danielle Back, 26, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• David Arnold Bentley, 43, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Carolyn Ann Blevins, 39, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Patti D. Daniels, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Dec. 4.

• Aaron Lee Jones, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Maggie Renee Callaway, 19, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Arthur B. Cornett, 65, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Tina Marie Conley, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Jacob Dakota Irvin, 23, failure to wear seat belt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle — failed to appear for hearing.

• Mary Ellen Johnson, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Kenyon J. Kyle, 21, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Hailey Jade Moore, 21, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Edward Mullins, 52, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Timothy Dewayne Partin, 23, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Bradlee Taylor, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Georgia Breigh Perkins, 22, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Timothy Goodie, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Andre L. Forrester, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Vanessa Anielle Browning, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license plate not legible — failed to appear for hearing.

• Ivan R. Hall, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to use child restraint device in vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license — continued for arraignment Nov. 27.

• Christopher Warren Shackleford, theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake, five counts of theft by unlawful taking, five counts of theft by deception, fraudulent use of a credit card — continued for arraignment Dec. 4.