Harlan County Marriage License Reports Published 11:22 am Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Jeffrey Wayne Capps, 53, of Harlan, to Cristal Lynn Pace, 45, of Harlan.

• George Nicholas Gross, 38, of Harlan, to Ashley Nicole Ball, 38, of Harlan.

• John Scott Nowlin, 28, of Cumberland, to Heather Ashley Howard, 32, of Cumberland.

• Shawn Elliott Pace, 38, of Gulston, to Brittany Nicole Ledford, 28, of Gulston.

• Dustin Lee Siler, 30, of Coldiron, to Keara Michelle Johnson, 31, of Coldiron.

• Isaac Lee Strunk, 49, of Cawood, to Rachel Michelle Roedel, 44, of Cawood.

• Manuel Lozano, 25, of Wallins, to Shantel Shawna Bradford, 47, of Wallins.

• David A. Gross, 34, of Cumberland, to Amber Michelle Chapel, 31, of Cumberland.

• Denver Douglas Calvin Gross, 24 of Baxter, to Courtney Acena Gilbert, 25, of Baxter.

• Trysten Allen Whitehead, 18, of Cumberland, to Caitlin Nicole Lear, 18, of Cumberland.

• Matthew Ray Deaton, 24, of Alabama, to Halle Marie Short, 22, of Alabama.

• Jeffery Jack Irvin, 36, of Harlan, to Amy Renee Burkhart, 38, of Harlan.

• Arthur Couch Jr., 39, of Baxter, to Jessica Roylyn Sage, 25, of Wallins.

• Jerry Michael Jimmy Thomas, 29, of Coldiron, to Emma Lee Breanna Ruth Ison, 27, of Harlan.