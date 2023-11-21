Varner not accepting excuses as she tries to put Harlan program back on top Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, November 21, 2023

For more local sports content, check out our partners at Harlan County Sports.

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

One theme has emerged as the Harlan Lady Dragons prepare for the 2024 season. With five straight losing seasons and five straight first-round exits in the 52nd District Tournament, the Lady Dragons and first-year coach Mackenzie King Varner insist “no excuses” are accepted as they work to break both of those streaks.

“I think we have to be winners and have a winner mentality,” Varner said after a recent practice session. “That boils down to getting every rebound, every 50-50 ball and playing hard every minute. We’re known for three good quarters but blowing up in the other. That’s how you lose. We have to change the culture.”

Varner was a standout forward on regional championship teams under Derrick Akal in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, then moved to a playing career at the University of Virginia-Wise before returning to her alma mater last year as an assistant coach under Tiffany Hamm Rowe. Varner took over as head coach last spring when Rowe stepped down after last year’s 11-18 finish.

The Lady Dragons bring back four starters, including several with three to four years of varsity experience.

“We have grown in a good way so far in practice. I think we’re being better teammates to each other,” Varner said. “We have all the pieces to be a successful team, but we have got to rely on each other. I think we prefer to go one-on-one instead of playing together. We want to outrebound teams and try to go fast. We are also getting back to the fundamentals of help defense. We are also working on improving our communication. I think we’re being competitive in practice, and I think they all realize how skilled we are.”

Emma Owens (13.7 points per game last season) is back for her senior season as the Lady Dragons’ floor leader.

“She is a strong leader on the floor and off the floor. She will always do her job. Her effort and intensity are never in question,” Varner said. “She does a good job of sharing the ball and getting in the paint when she needs to. On defense, she will lock up whoever she needs to lock up.”

Harlan features one of the region’s most dynamic wing tandem in 5-11 junior Aymanni Wynn (18.9 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game) and 5-9 junior Kylie Noe (16.3, 5.9).

“Those two together could be unstoppable because you have to pick who you are going to let score,” Varner said.

Wynn is one of the district’s best shooters and is a matchup problem inside due to her length and strength.

“She is one of our best shooters and goes hard every possession, every drill. She is probably our most competitive player,” Varner said.

Noe will spend more time on the wing this year after staying near the basket through much of her first three seasons.

“She is our most solid player when it comes to getting to the basket. When Kylie wants to get to the basket she will get to the basket,” Varner said. “She is a strong rebounder and strong with the ball. Most of our girls aren’t that strong with the ball, but she is. She is also very versatile and can play outside or play inside. We just need to get her to want to lock someone up on defense and play the whole game.”

Leah Davis (5.7, 4.4), a 5-8 junior, suffered a knee injury late last season and reportedly decided not to play after working out with the team in the fall.

Keauna Shepherd, a 5-10 sophomore transfer from Letcher Central, is the probable starter in the post, with 5-9 junior Annie Hoskins also competing for a starting job or seeing action as a reserve.

“Keauna is long and she can run. We can get transition points with her on the floor. She hurt her quad, so we hope she can get back to 100 percent soon. She is a good rebounder and very coachable,” Varner said. “Annie is the most physical kid on our team. She will get after every 50-50 ball and every rebound.”

Varner will count on a pair of talented eighth graders in Peyshaunce Wynn and Addison Campbell to compete for a starting job or see extensive action off the bench.

“Those two are very hard workers. They put in work when no one else does, and they are smart players,” Varner said. “They just have to get used to the speed of the game in high school.”

Junior forward Addison Jackson, sophomore guard Shelby Doan and sophomore forward Raegan Goodman also provide depth.

“Those three will all play some minutes for us. Addison is a hard worker and a smart player. Shelby is a good full-court defender. Reagan is the most athletic kid on the team, but need so build confidence,” Varner said.

While Bell County remains the 52nd District favorite after four straight championships, Varner believes it’s time for the Lady Dragons to break through.

“I think they all have the same goals and that’s to win the district and win All ‘A’,” said Varner. “We are a veteran team. We have no excuses not to win the district and the All ‘A.’ We’re a veteran team now and we should be winning.”