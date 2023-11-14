Evarts man facing trafficking charges Published 11:30 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine.

Shelby Nolan, 28, of Evarts, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Nov. 7.

According to a news release, the Evarts City Police Department launched an investigation into Nolan selling controlled substances in the Evarts area after receiving multiple complaints from the public. Arrest warrants were obtained for Nolan following a month-long investigation.

“Evarts PD remains dedicated to stopping the rampant drug problem in the area,” states the release. “If anyone would like to report drug trafficking issues in the Evarts area, feel free to contact Chief Denny Jones or Asst Chief Bryan Napier at Evarts Police Department.”

Nolan was charged with four counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.