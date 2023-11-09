Local coal company donates to Eastern KY Veteran’s Memorial Park Published 2:30 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

News Release

A Harlan County coal company recently donated money to the Eastern KY Veteran’s Memorial Park in Cumberland.

The coal company has asked to remain anonymous.

Don Farmer, chairman of the veteran’s committee, stated that the donation came at an opportune time.

Since the park’s inception, all that has been accomplished has been with donations, grants, VFW Post 5171, the Doss family, the Harlan County Fiscal Court and the efforts of many individuals.

Presently, we are hoping to acquire enough funds to purchase another granite monument to allow for the continuation of plaques honoring our veterans.

The forms for the plaques can be obtained at the Cumberland Main Street Tourism building or by calling 606-589-5812. The cost is $175.00 per plaque, a tremendous way to honor a loved one, living or deceased, who has served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

There will be a Veteran’s Day program at the Senior Citizen’s building in Cumberland on Friday, Nov. 10, at 1:00 p.m. to celebrate local veterans. Door prizes will be given away, and there will be refreshments. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend.