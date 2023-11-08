Longtime firefighter, Williams, mourned by first responders who describe him as a ‘mentor’ Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

By Jennifer McDaniels

For the Enterprise

First responders from throughout the region came together in Harlan County recently to pay their respects and to honor their brother and longtime volunteer firefighter who influenced many in the field. Services and a funeral procession comprised of many area first responders were held on Saturday for George “Pine” Wesley Williams, 81, of Harlan, who had served as a volunteer firefighter for over three decades in Harlan County.

The outpouring of condolences and the formal, regimented, and at times emotional ceremony and processional that included local firefighters as pallbearers and an American flag draped over the casket of the man many first responders referred to as their mentor was evidence of the profound impact Williams had on the first responders community.

Williams was respectfully carried atop Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department’s 1959 fire engine that once transported the station’s founder, the late Lester Phillips, in 2004 to his final resting place at Resthaven Cemetery on Saturday with Harlan City Fire Department Truck 1 and Yocum Creek Volunteer Fire Department Ladder 1 hoisting a giant American Flag over the U.S. 421 Bypass where Williams’s processional traveled.

Williams was one of the original members of the Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department and had served as the department’s deputy chief for the last ten years. He was also a member of the Harlan City Fire Department, where he served as chaplain and a member of the Loyall City Fire Department.

He passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, at his home. Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Hatfield said the passing of his fellow firefighter and mentor was not only a tremendous loss to the first responders community but to all of Harlan County.

“George loved being a firefighter, loved the fire department, and he loved helping others,” Hatfield said. “He was always there for someone if they needed it. Everybody in the first responder community of Harlan was close with George. He always knew how to brighten your day. He never saw a stranger. We all will miss having him around.”

Hatfield’s wife, Ashley, who serves as assistant chief at Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department, described Williams as “everybody’s friend.”

“He would either call or text you just to ask how you were doing and how your day was,” Ashley Hatfield said. “He would just check on you to see if you needed anything. When he got sick, we would all call him and check on him to see what he needed. I’m going to miss those evening text messages saying ‘goodnight darling.’”

Harlan City Fire Department Chief James Billings said Williams was an encourager, always uplifting and providing wisdom and sage advice to both new and veteran firefighters. His advice also expanded beyond emergency services talk with Williams, often giving direction in first responders personal lives and challenges.

“He cared about his county and always wanted to help,” Billings said. “If you were having a bad day, his big smile would make you forget it. George was one of those kind souls whose advice was always taken by everyone.”

First responders describe Williams as a man of moral fiber and a dedicated community servant. Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department member and Lifeguard ambulance service EMT Jason Manns said it was Williams’s kindness that stood out most to him.

“His passing is a major loss to Harlan County emergency services,” Manns said. “Being a member of three departments, he was a backbone to our first responders family. You couldn’t find a better character of a person. His smile, alone, could turn a bad day around. I would describe George’s friendship as unwavering and true. He treated everyone with the utmost respect. It was an honor to have known him.”

Loyall City Fire Department Fire Chief Brian Hale, who rode with Williams’s casket on the back of Sunshine’s 1959 fire engine, said what stood out most about Williams to him was that he was always the same no matter the situation.

“He was always calm, clear and cool-headed,” said Hale. “He always had a Bible verse for every situation. Even though I was his chief at Loyall, George had more wisdom and knowledge than I could ever hope to have. I often looked to him for guidance. In a way, he was my chief and mentor. It was an honor to get to escort him on his last ride, as it was for all who had that opportunity.”

According to Williams’s obituary, Williams attended Teetersville Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force was a former coal miner and truck driver. Most recently, Williams worked as a patient transportation driver for the Harlan County Community Action Agency.

“At any time, you could find George at his favorite breakfast place, Hardee’s, spending time with his friends,” a portion of Williams’s obituary read. The obituary also states Williams, who was born on Oct. 23, 1942, was preceded in death by his parents, George Mckinley and Mabel Wilder Williams, and by his wife of 55 years, Carol Williams. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Williams, his sister, Alice Dickensheets, and his grandson, William Brigmon.

Williams is survived by his children: Gina Lutz and husband, Terry; Bobby Shook and wife, Cathy; Robert Williams and wife, Renee’; Terri Williams-Jarvis and husband, Mark; and Toni Farmer Brock and husband, Hiram. He is also survived by his sisters: Betty Cassim and husband, Will; Mary Blanton and husband, Hurston; and Michelle Gritsko and husband, Edward; grandchildren: David Williams, Katie O’Neal, Cristi Howard, Michael Arvidson, Bradley Shook, and Brieona Williams; seven great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.