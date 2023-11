HCHS cheerleaders capture Region 7 title Published 10:30 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Staff Report

The Harlan County High School cheerleaders won the Region 7 championship on Saturday at the O. Wayne Rollins Center at the University of the Cumberlands. The squad will advance to state competition on Dec. 8 at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester. Team members include, from left, front row: Morgan Grace, Barbara Jenkins, Heaven Hensley, Laila Boggs, Mylee Cress and Cheyenne Brackett; middle row: Chela Witt, Amber Lawson, Haley Huff, Alexis Dean, Kate Cornett and coach Taylor Fields; back row: Destiny Cooper, Emmalyn Branson, Maddie Gray, Hannah Brotherton, Kaylissa Daniels and Katie Smith.