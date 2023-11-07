Harlan County Homemaker’s Holiday Bazaar returns Published 10:30 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The Harlan County Cooperative Extension Service is returning the Harlan County Homemakers Holiday Bazaar to the Harlan County Extension Depot just in time for the holiday season.

Harlan County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Jeremy Williams supplied some details about the upcoming event during a recent interview.

“The Harlan County Homemakers Holiday Bazaar has been going on for several years,” Williams said. “We’re well beyond 10 years of this event.”

According to Williams, the Holiday Bazaar is the work of the Harlan County Homemakers Club.

“The Harlan County Homemakers are part of the Extension Office,” Williams said. “They are a group of Homemakers that work with us and through us here at the Extension Office. They’ve been doing this event for years.”

Williams explained the Harlan County Homemakers created the event when they realized there are many people in the area who produce excellent craft items which they may wish to put up for sale.

“The vendors will have a variety of items,” Williams said. “They’ll have things like crafts, jewelry, different ornaments, and t-shirts. There will definitely be a seasonal décor. I know a few will have scrapbooking supplies, woodcrafts, and baked goods, that sort of thing.”

There will also be refreshments available courtesy of the Homemakers Council. Proceeds from refreshment sales will go to the Homemakers Council’s Scholarship Fund.

“It’s a big event,” Williams said. “I think we have somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 to 25 vendors that will be set up.”

Williams explained this year’s event is fully stocked with vendors.

“We’re so full that we’re not able to accept any more vendors,” Williams said. “That’s a good thing.”

The Harlan County Homemakers Holiday Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the Harlan County Extension Depot located at 110 River Street, Harlan.

“We invite folks to come out and see what might be available,” Williams said. “People can come out and meet, greet and talk with each other and maybe find a really good deal while supporting a local vendor along the way.”

For more information, call (606) 573-4464.