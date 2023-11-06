Firefighters respond to forest fire Published 12:30 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

Harlan Countians are no strangers to the occasional forest fire threatening their homes and property during certain times of the year, as dry weather conditions allow fires to spread quickly. Firefighters responded to the Catrons Creek area near KY 72 on Saturday to deal with a trash fire that had gotten out of control.

According to a post on the Harlan City Fire Department’s Facebook page, The Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department and the Harlan City Fire Department responded to a fire that had gotten out of control on Saturday at approximately 4:42 p.m. off KY 2425 near KY 72. The firefighters were on the scene along with Station 1’s fire engine number 4, one tanker truck, and one brush truck. The Wallins Volunteer Fire Department was paged out due to the rapid growth of the blaze. A rescue unit and an additional tanker truck were also called to the scene to deal with the fire. By 8:31 p.m., the fire was out, and all units had cleared the scene. The fire was caused by an individual burning trash, which had gotten out of control.

Lifeguard EMS also responded to the scene. Balas Gas supplied food and drinks for the emergency personnel.

A burn ban is currently in effect in Kentucky according to state law. KRS (Kentucky Revised Statute) 149.400 states, “The periods commencing on February 15 and ending on April 30 and commencing on October 1 and ending on December 15 of each year are hereby declared to be and established as the fire hazard seasons. During the fire hazard seasons, even though the precautions required by KRS 149.375 shall have been taken, it shall be unlawful for any person to set fire to, or to procure another to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire, located in or within one hundred fifty feet (150’) of any woodland or brushland, except between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., prevailing local time, or when the ground is covered with snow.”