Veterans Reeves, Mitchell lead Cats past Kentucky State Published 10:30 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Antonio Reeves scored 20 points to lead Kentucky to a 99-53 win over Kentucky State in an exhibition game Thursday night at Rupp Arena.

Reeves scored 13 points in the second half and knocked down four of the team’s 10 3-pointers. The senior guard also made all six of his free throws. Reeves added four assists for the Wildcats in the team’s final tune-up ahead of Monday’s season opener against New Mexico State.

Justin Edwards followed Reeves with 17 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Tre Mitchell produced a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Adou Thiero scored 13 points and D.J. Wagner followed with 12 points and seven assists as all five Kentucky starters finished in double figures.

Edwards scored the first six points and 10 of the first 12 points for the hosts. Kentucky used a 13-0 run early in the first half to push the lead to double digits for good to run away from the Thorobreds.

Kentucky led 50-20 at the break and outscored the Thorobreds 49-33 in the second half, leading by 54 points with 4:32 remaining. The Cats had just six turnovers against the Thorobreds.

Kentucky defeated Georgetown College 92-69 in its first exhibition last Friday night at Rupp Arena.

Honors

Reeves and Edwards were named to the Southeastern Conference All-SEC teams by the league’s 14 coaches on Thursday.

Reeves was named to the All-SEC first team, while Edwards was on the second team.

Unity Series

Kentucky’s final exhibition game was part of the Unity Series, which features an HBCU opponent each season to raise awareness of traditionally black colleges and universities and provide opportunities for students at both schools.

George Raveling and P.G. Peeples were the two Unity Series Legends.