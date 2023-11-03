Harlan County District Court Reports

Published 11:30 am Friday, November 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Compiled by Paul Lunsford.

• Brittany M. Napier, 34, first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence — bound to grand jury.

• Kelsey Combs, 32, three counts of third-degree assault — bench warrant.

• Whitney Shell, 31, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail (probated 24 months). Court costs waived.

• Timothy Cottrell, 59, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Christopher Osborne, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Kayla Chantal Garland, 30, theft by unlawful taking — jury trial scheduled July 24.

• Michael Lunsford, 30, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — dismissed on order of the court.

• Devin Mefford, 25, failure to use child restraint device in a vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

• Landon C. Prophit, 19, 10 counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor  — jury trial scheduled Oct. 8, 2024.

• Kelsey Combs, 32, third-degree assault — bench warrant.

• Jessica D. Proutey, 38, five counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — first charge, amended to five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, waived to grand jury (bond set at $15,000 at 10 percent).

• Chad Allen Garrett, 41, improper registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to give or improper signal, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 23, 2024 (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Brandon L. Maggard, 38, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• Deanna R. Bowling, 58, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to seven days in jail.

• Nicole Evans, 42, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $500 and sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered not to be driving; other charge, dismissed.

• Haylie Victoria Witt, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Mark Grimes, 48, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton abuse/neglect of an adult, 15 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals — pleaded not guilty, waived to grand jury (bond set at $50,000 at 10 percent).

• Wendy Inman, 43, five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, wanton abuse/neglect of an adult, 15 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals — pleaded not guilty, waived to grand jury (bond set at $50,000 at 10 percent).

• Kenneth O. Howard, fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury) — pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Gordon Fultz, 23, five counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled June 4.

• Mallory Hayden McNiel, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Shaun Johnson, 34, theft of services, second-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail. Ordered to obey all laws.

• Jonathon Ledford, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Brandon Maggard, 38, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50; other charges, dismissed.

• Lee Skidmore, 51, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), controlled substance prescription not in original container, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 23.

• Shawn E. Pace, 39, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael Foutch, 49, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Mark Anthony Grimes, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — continued for arraignment.

• Hannah Sierra Nolan, 24, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Billy W. Hensley, 36, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Cory Allen York, 30, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Julie Lake Hinkle, 47, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Benjamin David Sullivan, 41, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

Madison Lynn Halcomb, 20, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

Damien Scearse, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt — failed to appear for hearing.

• Billy M. Griffin, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Casey Lee Bush, 32, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — dismissed on agreement.

• Samuel Creech, violation of Kentucky E.P.K./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Jason W. Wynn, failure to give or improper signal — continued for arraignment Nov. 20.

• Joshua R. Baldwin, violation of Kentucky E.P.K./D.V.O. — jury trial scheduled Nov. 14.

• Devin L. Mefford, 25, failure to wear seat belt — pleaded guilty, fined $25.

• Teresa Lee Douglas, 54, license plate not illuminated, disregarding stop sign, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), giving officer false identifying information, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled July 23.

