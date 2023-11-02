Perry steps down after five seasons of leading HHS football program Published 10:30 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

By John Henson

Contributing Sports Writer

Eric Perry resigned Monday after five seasons as football coach at Harlan High School where he compiled a record of 18-32.

A former defensive coordinator at Harlan under J.B. Donahue, Perry took over the Dragons before the 2019 season and they struggled through a rebuilding 1-10 campaign. Harlan improved to 3-3 during a COVID-abbreviated 2020 season, then finished 4-7 in 2021 before putting together an 8-4 mark last season that included a playoff victory over Sayre. Harlan finished its best season in several years by falling to eventual state champ Pikeville in the second round of the playoffs.

“HHS is very appreciative of coach Perry, (and) the time, effort and support that he has offered our program,” Harlan High School Principal Britt Lawson said. “During his tenure, Harlan High School had one of its best seasons in the last decade.”

The Green Dragons dropped to 2-8 this season after losing several key players to graduation. Harlan lost 34-0 on Friday at South Laurel in a game that was called at halftime as the Dragons had three players ejected in the first half. Perry declined comment about his decision.

Harlan will turn to former Harlan football standout Frank Shope as the interim coach for Friday’s first-round playoff game at Pikeville. Shope was a standout linebacker/running back on Harlan’s 1999 district championship squad and went on to earn All-American honors at the University of the Cumberlands.

“We believe coach Shope’s deep roots in our program and his experience as both a player and coach make him an ideal candidate to lead the team during this transitional period,” Lawson said.

Following the conclusion of this year’s playoffs, Harlan High School will initiate a search for a new head football coach.

“The school remains committed to building on the strong foundation and storied history of success that has built the Harlan High School football program,” Lawson said.