Future Forward Coaching to continue at Harlan High School Published 9:30 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

The Harlan Independent School District recently announced the district will continue to work with Teach for America-Appalachia (TFAA) as the Future Forward Coaching program has received $10,000 in funding courtesy of AT&T.

According to a news release, AT&T representatives were recently at Harlan High School to announce funding to continue support of the Future Forward Coaching (FFC) program at Harlan High School.

The Teach for America-Appalachia website at TFAA partners with communities to achieve a systems-level change in mountain communities, helping students see themselves as able to pursue their dreams.

The release states Future Forward Coaching participants work closely with at-risk students, providing advising, near-peer mentoring, and support with postsecondary success. The program targets students in grades 9 through 12 at Harlan High School, helping the students devise plans for economic mobility through multiple digital and in person tools and experiences.

“Mentoring is a powerful tool to support students as they navigate the next phase of their college or career journey,” said Stephanie Devine, executive director of Teach for America – Appalachia. “Being able to support our Future Forward Coaches to care for and sustain students will play a critical role as students embark on these new experiences. We believe that having a Future Forward Coach who has navigated the same challenges, walked the same hallways, and attended the same schools as the students will be empowering for the students.”

TFAA recruits and trains Future Forward Coaches. The coaches are selected with an emphasis on candidates which are current or recent college graduates who faced large obstacles on the way to graduation.

“School counselors match Future Forward Coaches with at-risk and “near-miss” students who often may have been missed by traditional interventions. Students who are on the cusp of meeting ACT and College and Career Ready benchmarks are targeted for coaching. Coaching takes place in the evenings or weekends and is done virtually or on-site in a one-on-one format for up to 40 at-risk students. Sessions focus on financial, career, and postsecondary planning. Additionally, they support students academically, provide tutoring, and connect them to other academic supports and/or organize test prep sessions while also introducing them to community agencies and/or services to support their overall wellness and mental health,” states the release.

AT&T and Toyota fund programs at Harlan High School, Prestonsburg High School and the Floyd County School of Innovation. Their continued support in the future will allow the programs to go on at those schools and increase the number of coaches at each school.

“We are a small school district that makes every effort to know our students really well,” said Harlan High School Principal Britt Lawson. “It is one of the reasons we believe our students excel in the classroom, but we recognize that having key partners is also a critical piece to a successful transition for students. The extra support and resources provided by TFA and others like Toyota and AT&T only make our schools stronger.”

The release states Harlan Independent Schools and Teach for America Appalachia first partnered in 2011. TFAA is aiming at twice as many students achieving postsecondary readiness and success by 2030.