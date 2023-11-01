Harlan County man scores $50,000 scratch-off win Published 10:30 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Special to the Enterprise

A Harlan County man is celebrating after taking home the top prize of a $50,000 Ca$h Scratch-off ticket from the Kentucky Lottery.

David Dixon of Cumberland is an avid scratch-off player and had some decent wins over the years but never anticipated a $50,000 win.

Dixon stopped at the Food City on East Main Street in Cumberland earlier this month and purchased a $50,000 Ca$h ticket. He told lottery officials he scanned the ticket to check his winnings.

“I thought it [message on the screen] meant go to Lottery Headquarters, but I wasn’t entirely sure,” Dixon said. “So, then the cashier scanned at their terminal, and then it said the same thing.”

Once the clerk saw the same terminal message, Dixon started scratching the ticket to confirm his win.

“I was pretty excited,” he said.

Dixon traveled to Lottery HQ to claim his winnings on Oct. 12 and was accompanied by his mother, Naomi.

“I couldn’t believe it that he won,” she said. “I really couldn’t believe it.”

Dixon said his winnings will help pay off some bills and get a start on holiday shopping. He walked away with a check for $35,750 after taxes.

Food City will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.