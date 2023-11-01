Ages man charged with drug possession following traffic stop Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

An Ages man is facing multiple charges, including DUI and possession of a hydrocodone, after police allegedly found him in possession of the drug following a traffic stop.

Curtis Pace Jr., 56, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

According to a news release, a Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy performed a traffic stop on KY 38 at approximately 1 a.m. The deputy made contact with Pace, who was the driver of the vehicle. Maas determined Pace was impaired. A search incident to arrest located suspected controlled substances.

Pace was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.